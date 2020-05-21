K.O Distillery continues hand sanitizer sales, curbside service

K.O Distillery will continue selling its original formula hand sanitizer after Memorial Day.

While it won’t be selling out hand sanitizer through curbside services on Monday, May 25, you can still order online today. They will continue to be open Tuesday through Friday for their curbside services.

Our hand sanitizer team has some serious fighting spirit! We will be closed on Memorial Day for curbside sales and hand sanitizer pickup, but we’ll be open Tuesday-Friday for both. Order online today! pic.twitter.com/uUI6jTu3EI — KO Distilling (@KOdistillery) May 19, 2020

Potomac Local has a mission to keep citizens up to date on local restaurants and breweries as we continue through this coronavirus pandemic. If you are a local restaurant, and you would like us to consider about posting your establishment on our website, please tweet us @PotomacLocal.

This post is not sponsored.