Features

K.O Distillery continues hand sanitizer sales, curbside service

By Arabella Thornhill

K.O Distillery will continue selling its original formula hand sanitizer after Memorial Day.

While it won’t be selling out hand sanitizer through curbside services on Monday, May 25, you can still order online today. They will continue to be open Tuesday through Friday for their curbside services.

Potomac Local has a mission to keep citizens up to date on local restaurants and breweries as we continue through this coronavirus pandemic. If you are a local restaurant, and you would like us to consider about posting your establishment on our website, please tweet us @PotomacLocal.

This post is not sponsored.

 

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