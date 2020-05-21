Face mask order issued for Prince William courthouse

Published May 21, 2020 at 3:53PM | Updated May 21, 2020 at 8:21PM

If you plan on visiting the Prince William County Courthouse, you’ll need to bring a face mask.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Chief Judge Tracy C. Hudson of the 31st Judicial Circuit Court issued a mandatory face-covering order.

Effective June 1, 2020, everyone entering the courthouse must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth. The requirement for face coverings include judges, attorneys, deputy sheriffs, court reporters, employees, members of the public, contractors, and all others who work in or visit the courthouse.

Anyone who does not continuously wear their face mask while in the courthouse will be kicked out.

“As Sheriff, I am in complete agreement with this order, and I compliment Judge Tracy Hudson for his leadership and cooperation to enhance safety and security within the courthouse.

The sheriff tells Potomac Local News that he has personally paid for and donated masks that anyone can use when they come to the courthouse, at a cost of $3,400.

“I do not want to see individuals denied access to the courthouse because they do not have a mask. To assist individuals attempting to enter the courthouse without a mask, I am personally donating and making available 5,000 masks to my community,” said Hill.

Those who visit the courthouse should arrive early and expect delays entering the building because of security screening, social distancing, and the number of individuals permitted in the courthouse.

Deputy sheriffs will be at various locations to answer questions and give directions.

The Prince William County Judicial Center is located at 9311 Lee Avenue in Manassas.