Brandishing buckaroo: Man in cowboy hat pulls gun

A driver pulled a gun on another driver in Dale City on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at 11 a.m. near the intersection of Route 234 and Minnieville Road. A 21-year-man was driving with a passenger inside of his car on Minneville Road when a Toyota Sequoia nearly collided with his vehicle, according to a police press release.

The two drivers eventually stopped at a signal light and the driver of the Sequoia pulled out a gun and aimed the firearm toward the 21-year-old and his passenger, according to police.

Police say, the 21-year-old was able to get away from the scene and call the police. When the police arrived, the suspect was gone.

Police described the suspect to be a white male between the ages of 50-60, wearing a cowboy-style hat, and driving a late model Toyota Sequoia. No one was injured.

In an unrelated event, on Thursday May 21, at 1 a.m., police arrived to investigate a firearm discharging incident at a Comfort Suites located at 14525 Gideon Drive in Lake Ridge, causing damage to a hotel room.

According to a press release from Prince William County Police Department, the discharge and damage likely occurred at 11 p.m. which was quickly followed by other residents of the hotel floor hearing the gunfire and calling the police.

According to police, the bullet went through furniture and a window before getting lodged into the wall across the room. The residents of the hotel room were not found and no further injuries or property damage was found.