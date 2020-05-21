BottleStop Wine Bar is now taking pre-orders for Memorial Day weekend

Four types of burgers for many different taste buds can be selected for Memorial Day weekend at BottleStop Wine Bar.

Memorial Day Weekend is coming and BottleStop Wine Bar has offered a choice of four kinds of burgers available now for preorder. Order by 3 p.m. and you can take home these burgers for dinner during their 5:15-7 p.m. curbside pickup time.

Their four kinds of burgers are dry-aged beef and cheddar burger, dry-aged beef with mushrooms, Greek lamb with feta and spinach, and salmon banh mi burger that’s topped with pickled vegetables and spicy mayo, according to their BottleStop Wine Bar menu.

Sun's Out Buns Out – Pre-order your Memorial Day Weekend Burgers (4 kinds!) for curbside pick-up Friday or Saturday evening! Bites, dessert & wine too! Check it out … https://t.co/djp8ALlD10 pic.twitter.com/EPlQAmhSn8 — BottleStop Wine Bar (@BottlestopVA) May 21, 2020

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