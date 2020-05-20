Mildred Grace White died May 11, 2020 at the age of 91. Born July 21, 1928, Mildred was the heart of the family she built with her husband of nearly 67 years, Harry White. Her favorite place was her home where she could be surrounded by her loving family and enjoy a quiet life. Mildred joins her parents John and Lola Kennedy and is survived by her husband as well as their children Robert White, Deborah White, and Kathleen Spotts, their grandchildren Jeff, Cathi, Michelle, and Jennifer, along with eight great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.