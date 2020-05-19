State healthcare worker tests positive for coronavirus, in-person services suspended

After a staff member tests positive for Coronavirus, the Rappahannock Area Health District will temporarily reduce clinical services.

From May 19, 2020, to May 28, 2020, RAHD will not be offering in-person clinical services. This includes maternity care, treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, and family planning services, which will be delivered via telemedicine. Patients will also be referred to appropriate community partners or neighboring health districts.

In Stafford, the health district operates an office at the county government center, located at 1300 Courthouse Road. In Fredericksburg, an office is located at 608 Jackson Street.

WIC services are still available over the phone as well as vital records requests and environmental health services.

“The mission of RAHD is to protect and promote health and well-being in the communities we serve, and this includes the health of our staff and patients,” said Dr. Donald Stern, Acting Health District Director.

RAHD is undergoing investigation to identify any staff member and patient who may have been exposed. It has also tested several employees and are currently waiting for results. The team is reaching out to them directly to provide guidance.

Staff members who may have been exposed have been required to quarantine for two weeks. During the next 24 hours, deep cleaning will occur at the impacted health departments.

“Due to the novel nature of the virus that causes COVID-19, few people have developed immunity, and therefore we have seen that it can spread very easily, including by those who are not showing symptoms. Even though our area has entered Phase 1 of the reopening process, COVID-19 is still actively spreading in our community. It remains of the utmost importance that everyone follow public health precautions to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Stern.

The Virginia Department of Health has given guidance to lower the risk of spreading Coronavirus and other respiratory infections. This includes practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when they go out, maintaining personal hygiene, and staying home and calling a doctor if they are experiencing any virus symptoms.

Patients with questions or concerns can call the RAHD COVID-19 call center at 540-899-4797.