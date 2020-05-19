Stafford cancels July 4 fireworks due to budget cuts, coronavirus

Published May 19, 2020 at 7:41PM | Updated May 19, 2020 at 8:43PM

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors decided to cancel the July 4 firework celebration this year due to budgeting cuts and social distance guidelines.

The cancelation comes after a $601,000 reduction in the county parks and rec budget.

“To attempt to run a pool, or hold a fireworks display, or even coach gymnastics would be difficult with the social distancing guidelines,” said county administrator Mike Smith at the April 28 budget work session.

In addition to canceling the firework show, the county has canceled summer camps and decided not to open up its swimming pools.

There is a possibility that these cancelations will be revoked. The issue will be represented to the board at their meeting on June 2.

“The Board has asked the Parks Director to bring this issue back to them on June 2 to consider if the phased openings will allow the resumption of any of these programs.”

Last year, Stafford County launched fireworks from Pratt Park, located on River Road near Falmouth, just across the Rappahannock River from Fredericksburg. The day-long celebration included live music and culminated with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Manassas Park just announced that it has also canceled its firework show, too.

In Prince William County, the 50th Annual Dale City Independence Day Parade is also canceled this year.