Published May 19, 2020 at 10:47AM | Updated May 19, 2020 at 11:20AM

Patrick Levi Gilkerson who was born in Virginia on February 26, 1970 unexpectedly left us on May 11, 2020. He was an avid hunter and a big Washington Redskins fan.

He worked in the Heating and Air Conditioning business for over 25 years. He leaves behind to mourn his loss his mother, Freda Gilkerson and his sister Jenn Powell and her husband Scott along with their children Nolan and Sydney. He also leaves behind a very special friend, Dawn Davis. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Gilkerson. Patrick will be interred at Stafford Memorial Park.