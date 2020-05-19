Occoquan Election: Earnie Porta gets a sixth term

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta ran unopposed and will keep his seat.

This will be Porta’s sixth term as Occoquan’s mayor. He served in this position from 2006 to 2014. He ran again in 2018 and won.

In addition to the mayor’s seat, there were five positions open on the town council and five candidates, leaving little competition in Occoquan’s elections this year.

Here are the winners:

Cindy Fithian (Incumbent)

Laurie Holloway (Incumbent)

Elliot Perkins (Incumbent)

Jenn Loges

Krystyna Bienia

The new town council members will take their seats on July 1.