Published May 19, 2020 at 8:02PM | Updated May 20, 2020 at 3:23PM

Haymarket is welcoming five non-incumbent candidates to their town council after the Tuesday, May 19, election, including Kenneth Luersen who will be mayor.

Luersen beat out incumbent David Leake by 13 points. Leake has served as mayor since 2012.

Luersen ran against Leake in 2018 as well but failed to unseat him as Haymarket’s mayor in that election.

In addition to the mayor’s seat, there were six positions open on the town council and ten candidates competing for them. Here’s who won:

Tracy Lynn Pater

R. Marchant Schneider

Joe Pasanello

Robert Weir

Chris Morris (Incumbent)

Steven Shannon (Incumbent)

The new councilmembers will take their seats on July 1.