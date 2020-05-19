Fredericksburg Election: Mary Katherine Greenlaw is here to stay

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw will remain in her position for another term.

This will be Greenlaw’s third term as the mayor of Fredericksburg, a position she has held since 2012.

In addition to the mayor’s seat, there were two positions on the city council up for grabs as well as two positions on the school board.

There were three candidates vying for the two available city council seats. The winners are:

Matthew Kelly (Incumbent)

Kerry Devine (Incumbent)

There was little competition in the school board, as there were only two candidates to fill the two open positions. Here are the winners:

Jannan Holmes (Incumbent)

Jarvis Bailey (Incumbent)

All of the newly appointed officials will take their seats on July 1.