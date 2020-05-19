2 people flee law enforcement in separate incidents, 2 hospitalized

Two unrelated cases of reckless drivers fleeing law enforcement both ended in major car crashes.

The first occurred on Wednesday, May 13, when a Toyota Tacoma sped by a Fredericksburg police officer going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to a press release from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer attempted to stop the speeding Tacoma but stopped his pursuit when the vehicle continued down Blue and Gray Parkway in Fredericksburg east toward Stafford County, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office stated that when the suspect reached an intersection at Kings Highway, a collision occurred between the Tacoma and two other vehicles. One of the vehicles overturned, and one of the drivers was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was identified as Zachary Ferguson, 27, of Stafford. He was charged with DUI of a third or subsequent offense, driving after forfeiture of license as a second offense, DUI driving with a revoked license, and failing to obey traffic lights, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fredericksburg police obtained warrants for driving suspended and reckless driving by speed, she sheriff’s office added. Ferguson was handcuffed and taken to jail at Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

In a similar, unrelated case, police in Dumfries tried to stop a Mazda Navajo SUV at an area located near Graham Park Road and Old Triangle Road, on Saturday, May 16. The driver of the SUV was found to not have a front license plate and refused to stop driving when asked, according to a press release from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Police pursued the vehicle at speeds as high as 100 mph to stop the SUV along I-95 south from Prince William County into Stafford County. Now in Stafford, the SUV left the highway and got onto Courthouse Road and then crashed head-on with another vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The SUV was uninjured but the passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious, but survivable injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. A woman driving the stricken vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was identified to be Roy Queen, 49, of Triangle. Queen is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, driving revoked, no liability insurance, and no registration.

Town of Dumfries Police Department has also given warrants charging Queen with felony eluding, reckless driving, driving revoked, and multiple traffic infractions, according to the sheriff’s office.

Queen is currently in Prince William County jail, being held without bond.