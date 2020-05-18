SUBSCRIBE TODAY and get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism! Or Sign in
Recent Stories
Elija Johnson will take control of the Prince William County Government on January 1, 2022.
Before the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re going to sign off a bit early this year.
As ballots were counted on Election Night, multiple issues arose in Prince William County.
This past Saturday, the Stafford County charity Jenkins Donelson Foundation held two events at the Stafford County Courthouse to help families in need for the holiday season.