Woman sexually assaulted inside tent, police search for attacker

Published May 18, 2020 at 12:17AM | Updated May 18, 2020 at 3:12AM

A homeless woman was sexually assaulted by a man who is now on the run.

Police were called Thursday, May 14, at 7:20 p.m. to the 3200 block of Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge to investigate a sexual assault call, according to a Prince William County Police press release. The press release states that the victim, a 55-year-old woman, told police that she was lying in her tent in a wooded area off Golansky Boulevard when a man approached.

When the victim attempted to call police, the man entered the victim’s tent before taking her phone and throwing it. A fight then ensued between the two parties, according to police.

Police say that during the encounter, the suspect held the victim down and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene on foot. After searching the area, the man was not found.

The victim reported minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or light-skinned man, between 18 and 22 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds with a medium build, dark-colored hair, and a silver earring in his left ear. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes with red markings.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip.