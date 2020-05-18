Dale City Independence Day Parade canceled due to coronavirus

The Dale City Independence Day Parade was no match for the coronavirus.

Organizers at the Dale City Civic Association on Sunday night said the parade, which would have been in its 50th consecutive year had it took place on Saturday, July 4, was canceled.

With the issuance of the latest Governor Northam’s Executive Order allowing Northern Virginia which includes Prince William County to delay Phase 1 reopening until midnight May 28th, I believe we must move forward with the announcement of canceling this year Dale City July 4th Independence Parade. We realize many people will be disappointed in this decision but feel this is best for the safety and wellbeing of Dale City residents,” said Earnestine Jenkins, parade chairperson.

Most of Virginia’s economy opened on Friday, May 15 after being shuttered by order of the governor in mid-March in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. Counties in Northern Virginia, including Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, and Loudoun remain under the governor’s stay-at-home order until at least May 28 as this region of the state has the highest number of coronavirus cases. Virginia’s capital city of Richmond also remains under Northam’s stay-at-home order due to an increased number of cases.

The move to cancel the parade comes as the state appears to be turning a corner when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases. The running seven-day average number of cases has decreased from its high of 792 cases on May 1 to 625 cases on May 11.

The number of people hospitalized from the disease is also declining, from a peak of 93 people on April 21 down to three people as of Friday, May 15.

The annual parade route follows Dale Boulevard, from Mapledale Plaza at Mapledale Avenue to Center Plaza at Minnieville Road. More than 100 marching groups and floats participate in what is one of the oldest Independence Day traditions in Virginia.

Jenkins in the wife of the late longtime Prince William County Supervisor John D. Jenkins who died in February 2019. He was the longest-serving supervisor in Prince William County, serving the residents of the Neabsco District in Dale City from 1982 until his death.