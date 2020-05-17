This week’s hotspots in Fredericksburg, Stafford

Here’s a look at construction hotspots in the Fredericksburg region, from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania), Spotsylvania County

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile operation to paint fresh pavement markings on entrance and exit ramps from I-95 northbound at Exit 126 interchange.

Rappahannock River Bridge to Exit 133 (Route 17), Stafford County

Monday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Double lane closure on I-95 northbound between the Rappahannock River Bridge at mile marker 131 to north of Exit 133 (Route 17) for work in connection with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes on I-95 northbound will occur between midnight and 3 a.m. each evening starting at midnight on Tuesday, May 19 through early Friday, May 22. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), Stafford County

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound near Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) for work as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania), Spotsylvania County

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure for painting of fresh pavement markings. Mobile operation.

Mile Marker 117 to I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area (Mile Marker 108),Caroline County

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving I-95 southbound. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound will begin at 8 p.m. at mile marker 117, which is just south of the Spotsylvania County line. Double lane closures start at 9 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. each day except Saturday, when they end at 7 a.m. A single lane may remain closed until 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) Entrance and Exit Ramps, Caroline County

Monday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile operation for milling and paving entrance and exit ramps from I-95 southbound at Exit 110 (Ladysmith) interchange. The ramps will be intermittently closed or impacted overnight on these evenings. Message boards will be posted to give drivers advance warning to the ramp closures. Drivers may use Exit 118 (Thornburg), Exit 104 (Carmel Church) or Route 1 as alternatives.

Entrance to I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area Closure

Thursday – Friday, 4 a.m. – 12 p.m. The entrance ramp to the I-95 southbound Safety Rest Area will close during this time to allow crews to pave. The Safety Rest Area is located at mile marker 108. Message boards are posted to warn drivers about the upcoming closure. Drivers are encouraged to use Exit 110 (Ladysmith).

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Expect a mobile operation with single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound from the Eskimo Hill Road area to the Prince William County line. Road shoulder and drainage maintenance.

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Expect alternating single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound immediately east and west of I-95 at Exit 133 (Route 17) as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 628 (Ramoth Church Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. A flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic on Route 628 (Ramoth Church Road) between I-95 and Courthouse Road for a safety widening project

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Area

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Crews are working on final construction activities as part of the Courthouse Road widening project

Expect brief delays and intermittent flagging operations with alternating, one-way traffic at the following locations:

Austin Ridge Drive

Cedar Lane

Snowbird Lane

Winding Creek Road

Seasonal Mowing and Litter Pickup

Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Mobile operation for seasonal mowing and litter pickup. Drivers are advised to slow down, move over when possible, and be alert to slow-moving equipment operating in the road median and along the shoulder. Work zone signs will be posted to alert drivers that they are approaching a mowing operation or litter pickup. Crews will be working at the following locations:

Route 1, from the Fredericksburg City limits to the Prince William County line

Route 3, from the bridge over the CSX railroad to the King George County line

Route 17, from Route 1 to the Fauquier County line

Route 212 (Chatham Heights Road), from Route 218 to Route 3

Route 218 (Butler Road/White Oak Road), from Route 1 to the King George County line

Pavement Markings

Be alert to a mobile operation on various primary and secondary routes in Stafford County to allow crews to apply fresh pavement markings. Drivers may encounter brief daytime and nighttime delays at the following dates, times and locations:

Sunday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Route 1

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Route 606 (Ferry Road)

Route 612 (Tackett’s Mill Road)

Route 615 (Rocky Run Road)

Route 616 (Poplar Road)

Route 627 (Mountain View Road)

Route 632 (Hickory Ridge Road)

Route 643 (Joshua Road)

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road)

Route 650 (Mt. Olive Road)

Route 651 (Kellogg Mill Road)

Route 652 (Truslow Road)

Route 671 (Van Horn Lane)

Route 684 (Mine Road)

Route 694 (Heatherstone Drive)

Route 702 (Wyche Road)

Route 705 (Hartwood Church Road)

Route 706 (Cherry Road)

Route 707 (Chewning Lane)

Route 709 (Flatford Road)

Route 721 (Old Concord Street)

Route 751 (Eustace Road)

Route 1264 (Parkway Boulevard)

Route 1404 (Berkshire Drive)