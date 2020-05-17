Published May 17, 2020 at 10:00PM | Updated May 17, 2020 at 10:59PM

A Spotsylvania mall reopened its 12o in-store businesses while following social distancing rules.

With recognizing the directives of the Virginia Department of Health and Forward Virginia Phase 1 requirements, businesses at Spotsylvania Towne Centre will begin reopening additional in-store/in-person operations on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The mall itself has remained open with reduced hours since government restrictions began in March and some businesses had temporarily suspended operations. As of Friday, May 15, the mall will adopt new hours of 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

During the initial days and weeks ahead, it is suggested that customers call or check online for the hours of operations of individual stores, according to Director of Corporate Communications, Joe Bell.

“We look forward to welcoming our friends, neighbors, merchants and visitors. They can rest assured that extensive measures are in place to make every visit a safe and healthy one,” Bell states.

All businesses owners and customers are urged to follow the Forward Virginia plan, which provides guidelines for protecting the health of employees, customers, and their families, while also supporting community efforts to control the spread of the virus and responsibly getting Virginia back to work, according to Bell.

Bell stated anyone who operates a business at the mall complex is urged to contact the mall office to discuss operating procedures.

Those who visit Spotsylvania Towne Centre will notice several changes.

“Throughout the mall, best practices will be employed to enhance social distancing. The mall’s stringent cleaning standards will be intensified, especially in high-touch areas,” according to Bell.

Visitors will also notice new signage and physical barriers to encourage everyone to practice safe-distancing and other healthy behaviors. Many of the mall’s retailers are now offering “Mall To Go” curbside pickup at designated mall entrances by calling your favorite store, in advance, to place orders, according to Bell. For a full listing of merchants and phone numbers, visit spotsylvaniatownecentre.com.

Because of the high demand for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), Spotsylvania Towne Centre is developing an easy way for locally-based manufacturers and retailers to get their products to those who need it the most.

Local manufacturers, resellers, and entrepreneurs of PPE may qualify for free rent at the PPE Marketplace. They are encouraged to contact Gary Geramita, the mall’s leasing office, for details whether by phone at 330-743-7693, or by email.

A Costco located at the mall continued to operate during the pandemic, however, customers were not able to enter the mall from the Costco store.

Spotsylvania Towne Centre has been serving the people of northern Virginia since 1980. It is located at the junction of Interstate 95 and Route 3, near Fredericksburg.

The 1.7 million square foot complex offers more than 120 department stores, specialty shops, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment venues.