Prince William to offer free coronavirus testing for anyone

The Prince William County Government is offering free coronavirus tests for all members of the community on Monday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 19.

The tests will be conducted at the Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge on May 18 and at Stonewall Jackson Senior High School, 8820 Rixlew Lane, Manassas on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tests will be conducted via drive-thru and walk-up, according to a press release from the Prince William County Government.

“The two-day testing is made possible through the efforts of Prince William County government, Prince William Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories,” stated the aforementioned press release.

The free testing comes in light of an incorrect statement made by Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey, who falsely announced that anyone could receive a free test for the new coronavirus from a Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center testing event on Saturday, May 16. The event only provided testing to pre-selected individuals, with a focus on essential workers, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

Those who attend the free testing event on Monday and Tuesday will be directed into one of the multiple lanes (drive-thru or walk-up), asked to give information about themselves (name, birthdate, address, phone number, and current symptoms), and then given the test.

Those getting a test will be notified of their results by the Virginia Department of Health before the end of the week.

The Prince William County Government requests that those awaiting a test result follow CDC guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading to additional people in the community, according to a press release.

According to the CDC, people with symptoms of the new coronavirus are a priority in being tested. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste and/or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat.