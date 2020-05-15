Tilman Ramsey Swanson

Published May 15, 2020 at 9:49AM | Updated May 15, 2020 at 10:20AM

Tilman (Tim) Ramsey Swanson Jr, 74, of Manassas, Virginia passed away on May 12, 2020 at his home.

Tim was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 8, 1945. He graduated from Osborn High School in 1964. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war he moved to Washington D.C. where he met his wife.

He took great pride in his 44 year career at Safeway Inc., where he oversaw several grocery stores throughout his career in the Virginia region. He retired six years ago.

Tim was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Kay (Miller) Swanson. He is survived by his two children, daughter Jennifer (Swanson) Ragan and her husband Michael Ragan, son Tim Swanson and his wife Lorren (Baines) Swanson, and his grandson Matthew Ragan.

A celebration of his life memorial will be held later this year in Detroit, Michigan.