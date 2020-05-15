Prince William jail staff test positive for coronavirus, 11 others ill

Two staff members at the Prince William County jail have tested positive for coronavirus, and 11 inmates are showing signs of the disease.

Now there’s a quarantine underway at the facility in Manassas.

The coronavirus cases come after an inmate who was released from the jail on May 8 tested positive for coronavirus on May 11. That same day, the two staff members called in sick to work, telling administrators they were experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus disease. Three days later, they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Right now, there are 58 inmates quarantined at the jail, and of them, 11 inmates are exhibiting symptoms consistent with the coronavirus. Each was tested, and the results are pending, a Prince William County official says.

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