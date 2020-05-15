Occoquan food drive to be held Saturday

On Saturday, May 16, the Town of Occoquan will be holding a food drive to help food banks suffering from the coronavirus.

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta shares the details in his newsletter:

As mentioned in past e-newsletters, local food banks are experiencing significant shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, May 16, the Town of Occoquan will again be operating a food drive from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to support the Good News Community Kitchen in Occoquan and the ACTS Hunger Prevention Center. Food may be delivered to the cul-de-sac at the northwestern end of Mill Street in the Town of Occoquan between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Additionally, we are collecting new and used puzzles (which many of you have already been donating at Puzzle Palozza in Occoquan) to take to ACTS.

Volunteers at the collection location will be wearing masks or face shields and practicing social distancing — and among our volunteers we expect to be joined by Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye. When making donations you may place them yourself in the area to which you are directed or volunteers will remove the donation from your vehicle at your instruction. Those who prefer and live within a mile of Occoquan can leave donations on their own porch, steps, walkway, or yard and have it picked up any time between now and 2:00 p.m. on the 16th. If you choose this option, please complete this form so that we can schedule our pickup accordingly.

As always, thank you in advance for your generosity.