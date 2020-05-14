6 Bears and a Goat brewery outlines its outdoor dining plan for reopening day

6 Bears and a Goat Brewing Company will open their outdoor dining while practicing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s safety orders.

Before the brewery opens for business tomorrow at 11 a.m., it will set up 40 seats at various tables for outdoor dining to ensure they are following safety measures to reassure their customers, according to brewery spokeswoman Lindsey Heppner. It’s first-come, first-served, so once those tables fill up with customers, customers will receive a number and be asked to wait inside of their cars to be called when a seat becomes available.

“We have gone through this whole week and kind of prepped out, making sure we are compliant with our tables being six feet apart as well as disinfecting and really making sure that we keep our customers, as well as our staff, safe in this transition,” said Heppner.

According to Heppner, customers have been calling and are excited, asking when 6 Bears and a Goat will open and what to expect. As for when things will get busy for staff, Heppner says that with everyone still working from home, and excitement about the state’s partial reopening, they’re expecting a large lunch crowd.

She goes on to explain that there will be tented areas, spread out picnic tables, as well as continuing curbside pickups and delivery.

In case of bad weather, Heppner says they will continue pickup and business as usual. There will also be the usage of the tented areas that can contain four to five tables so at least ten tables will be able to be used.

“If we have customers, we obviously want to make sure that they feel welcome even in the weather,” Heppner stated.

If there is no bad weather and business runs normal, Heppner estimates about forty seats along with picnic tables will be available for customers and will be regulated throughout the day to make sure safety is still being a priority.

“It is first come, first serve, but we will obviously accommodate when we can if we get a big surge,” Heppner stated.

They will be open from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. Tuesday to Thursday will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., with Sundays being open from noon-7 p.m.

“Unless the governor changes his mandates and revokes the outdoor space being open, we will continue to have our outdoor space open everyday that we are normally open,” Heppner stated.

6 Bears and a Goat Brewery is located in 1140 International Parkway, just off Route 17 in southern Stafford County.

The move comes as Stafford County and points south are entering Phase I of the governor’s reopening plan following the coronavirus outbreak. Since mid-March, restaurant dining rooms and breweries have been closed to the public, turning these once-bustling establishments into take-out only destinations.

Today, the Stafford County Government notified eateries that they could, at no additional cost, notify the state health department of their intention to expand outdoor seating by clicking on an online form.

More from Stafford:

If your business would like to expand your outdoor seating, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has provided an expedited method to gain approval with a VDH permit, a requirement of the VDH permit is approval from the locality. In order to meet this requirement, Stafford County has developed an approval process using an online fillable application at zero cost to the business. If you would prefer, you can download and fill out a PDF version of the Temporary Outdoor Seating Registration. You can submit the form via email to Melody Musante. If your restaurant already has a permit for outdoor seating, you may expand your seating area if you fill out this form. If you are not expanding your outdoor seating beyond your existing permitted area, you need not fill out this form—but do follow Order 61. More information can be found at the Stafford County Planning and Zoning website.

Businesses north of Stafford, in Prince William, Fairfax, Manassas, and elsewhere must wait until at least May 28 before they can begin their Phase I reopening. A letter from the leaders of multiple Northern Virginia jurisdictions, including Prince William County Chair At-large Ann Wheeler, urged Northam to leave that portion of the state shuttered as it continues to deal with an increasing number of coronavirus cases.