OmniRide Metro Express bus fares suspended, transit center closed to public

OmniRide today announced several changes to help protect the public and OmniRide employees from the coronavirus outbreak.

OmniRide’s Local and Metro Express services are now providing users riders free of charge. These buses provide service between Manassas and western Prince Willliam County to the Tysons Corner Metro station, and from Woodbridge to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station.

The move is designed to reduce interactions between bus operators and riders at the farebox and allow customers to board quickly and self-distance more effectively, the transit agency states.

Those riding OmniRide Express services will continue to pay fares, however, OmniRide will no longer accept cash fares or cash reloading of SmarTrip cards onboard Express buses. Customers may purchase SmarTrip cards locally at Todos Supermarket, with locations 13905 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, and 17987 Dumfries Shopping Plaza in Dumfries, and may reload their cards at Metro Station SmarTrip vending machines or online using a credit card, OmniRide told us via a press release.

Riders who want to purchase an OmniRide Day Pass or Weekly Pass for their SmarTrip card, and those purchasing passes for others, or in bulk, must make arrangements in advance by contacting OmniRide’s Customer Service Office at [email protected] or 703-730-6664.

On Wednesday, OmniRide suspended local service to the Manassas Park Community Center after the center announced it would close until March 22. While the center is scheduled to reopen, OmniRide will not serve the stop in front of the building until March 27, at the earliest, OmniRide told its riders on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Manassas Park officials did not provide a reason for the center’s closure. We’ve asked city officials to comment, and we’ll update this post once we receive new information.

Finally, the OmniRide Transit Center’s main lobby, located at 14700 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge, will be closed. An adjoining climate-controlled waiting area will remain open during its regular hours, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., as will an exterior covered waiting area.

The exterior restrooms at the Transit Center also will be closed, the transit agency states.

Staff will open the main lobby only for mail/package delivery and for those with a prior appointment.