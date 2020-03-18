Manassas leaders told us today it has temporarily designated several parking spaces in downtown as 15-minute parking only to facilitate the pick-up and delivery options at the city’s restaurants.

The spaces will be marked, but include only the existing on-street parking along Battle and Main streets between Church Street and the railroad tracks. Surface parking lots and on-street spaces not in these areas will continue to be available under their current limitations, according to a city spokeswoman.

This temporary designation was requested by several merchants who own shops and restaurants in downtown as a way to facilitate business while complying with the current operational guidelines recommended by the federal and state governments in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

These restrictions recommend limiting public gatherings in restaurants to 10 people or fewer.

“One of the strongest sentiments that our business community emphasizes to us is the unique sense of community that exists between the government, residents, and businesses in Manassas,” said Pat Pate, city manager in a press release. “Our first priority is keeping our residents safe. One way to do that is social distancing and taking every safety precaution recommended by the CDC. We are also looking to support our local businesses. This is one small measure we can implement that may help support our businesses while encouraging social distancing.”

According to the City’s Department of Economic Development, preserving and supporting the city’s businesses throughout this emergency is a priority. Patrick Small, the economic development director said, “our department is focused on identifying mitigation and relief measures we can take to help the business community. We urge the public to take all recommended safety precautions outlined under the State of Emergency but want to emphasize that local shops and restaurants need help from the public.”

According to Small, things the public can do to support these businesses include:

Continue ordering from local restaurants. Delivery and Carry-Out meals are the best way to do this.

Practice kindness. Order a meal for coworkers, friends or neighbors – especially the homebound, those sheltering in place and people in high-risk categories.

Buy gift certificates for use at a future date. This gives businesses cash flow to help stay open

Order retail items from local shops online either for delivery and pickup.

Practice more kindness. Send someone flowers or a small gift from a local merchant.

“Our business community is what makes Manassas such a great place to live and work,” said Small. “Not only do they provide essential and non-essential services that make our lives better, but they are our friends and neighbors and they employ our friends and neighbors. We need them to be here after the crisis is over and to guarantee that we have to support them now.”