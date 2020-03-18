Prince William

Coles, Yorkshire elementary schools added as food distribution sites

By Potomac Local News

On Tuesday, we told you where residents can get meals distributed to them by the government in the wake of the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

Today, we’re hearing two new elementary schools in Prince William County have been added to that list of distribution sites — Coles Elementary School, located 7405 Hoadly Road near Manassas,  and Yorkshire Elementary School, located at 7610 Old Centreville Road near Manassas.

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