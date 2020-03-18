Coles, Yorkshire elementary schools added as food distribution sites

On Tuesday, we told you where residents can get meals distributed to them by the government in the wake of the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.
Today, we’re hearing two new elementary schools in Prince William County have been added to that list of distribution sites — Coles Elementary School, located 7405 Hoadly Road near Manassas, and Yorkshire Elementary School, located at 7610 Old Centreville Road near Manassas.
Please read tonight’s update including two new schools added to food distribution (Yorkshire & Coles), VDOE considering changes to SOLs and graduation requirements, and reminder that teachers should not be assigning work to students this week. More: https://t.co/kHTWK72FCt
— PWCS (@PWCSNews) March 18, 2020