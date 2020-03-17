Stafford shutters all public buildings as coronavirus spreads

All public buildings in Stafford County will close tomorrow as part of a national effort to curb the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

The closure announcement comes a day after county administrator Thomas Foley declared a local state of emergency in Stafford. That is on top of declarations at the state and federal levels.

“We understand that closing County buildings is unprecedented, but we feel this is the best way to keep everyone safe right now,” said Foley. “This is a very fluid situation. We appreciate the public’s patience as we adjust to providing services in less traditional ways.”

Stafford County’s outdoor public parks will remain open during this shutdown. Elected leaders on the Stafford Board of Supervisors spent much of today holding public meetings inside the government center despite decrees from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and President Donald Trump to limit gatherings of 10 or more people in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

County officials tell us that online services will continue to be available in the wake of the closure, and residents may access services online in several ways on Stafford’s website, staffordcountyva.gov:

· Via the citizen portal (www.staffordcountyva.gov/mystafford) where one may pay Utilities, real estate and property taxes and purchase dog tags

· Through Public Works (www.staffordcountyva.gov/permitsandplans) for permits activities, billing and account activities and plan submittal activities

· GIS maps (www.staffordcountyva.gov/gis) will be available

· Job listings are online at www.staffordcountyva.gov/jobs

· Court information may be accessed at https://staffordcountyva.gov/868/Courts

· Social Services local resources at www.staffordcountyva.gov/socialservices

Water Services

Stafford Utilities is temporarily suspending all water and sewer cutoffs for any non-payment or late payment reasons until further notice. Customers, who are currently without water and (or) sewer service for any prior reason, may call (540) 658-8616 to be reconnected. All nonessential utility flushing or tie-ins that would affect water service have been delayed until further notice. Stafford Utilities will work with all customers on any billing questions.

Phone Services

As always, Stafford County is standing by, ready to answer phone calls at (540) 658-8600. If you need specific support or need to request an appointment, please contact the department directly.

As of today, there were 67 people who have coronavirus in Virginia, and a total of 1,028 people in Virginia have been tested for coronavirus so far, according to the state health department.

Stafford County’s first case of Chinese coronavirus was reported yesterday.