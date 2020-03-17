NOVA employee tests positive for coronavirus; Manassas campus shuttered

An instructor at the Northern Virginia Community College has tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from the college reads:

Northern Virginia Community College has closed its Manassas Campus, effective 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, until further notice following the determination that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had no contact with students. The Manassas Campus will undergo a deep cleaning in accordance with CDC guidelines and is closed until further notice. Remote learning for students was already scheduled to begin March 18. At this time, the Manassas Campus is the only Northern Virginia Community College campus that is closed. The safety and well-being of NOVA’s students, faculty, staff, and the wider campus community are the college’s greatest concern, and NOVA is monitoring the situation and is prepared to take further action as needed.

College officials announced on March 11 that students would not return to the classrooms following the regularly scheduled spring break, which ended Sunday, March 15, 2020, and instead take classes online in the wake of the spread of the virus. During that time, school officials said campuses would remain open.

To date, all other campuses of Northern Virginia Community College remain open to staff and faculty.

As of today, there were 67 people who have coronavirus in Virginia. Four of them live in the Prince William County Health District, which includes Prince William County, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

A total of 1,028 people in Virginia have been tested for coronavirus so far, according to the state health department.