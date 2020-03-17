Here’s where to get government-provided meals during the coronavirus shutdown

Despite schools across Virginia being closed for at least two weeks, school divisions in our area are doing what they can to keep up with the demand of providing meals for economically disadvantaged children.

In Prince William County, to-go meals will be provided to all children under the age of 18 present at the time of service, without charge, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service, according to the school division.

Service Times: Monday- Friday from 9-10 a.m.

Service Style: To-go Meals served at the front door of each location

Meal Types: Packaged breakfast and lunch will be served at the same time

The school division cautions that the range of service dates may change based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Virginia Department of Health guidance.

Service Sites:

Elementary Schools

Dale City

Fitzgerald

John D. Jenkins

Mullen

Tyler

Middle schools

Beville

Graham Park

Hampton

Fred Lynn

Lake Ridge

Marsteller

Parkside

Potomac

Rippon

High schools

Stonewall

Woodbridge

Forest Park

Stafford County schools say it will make an announcement about meals tomorrow via a letter to parents. We’ll attempt to get a copy of that letter and post it here.

In Manassas, pre-packaged breakfasts and lunches will be provided on Monday through Friday through April 3rd from 11:30 am-12:30 pm at Osbourn High School, Round, and Weems elementary schools, to anyone under the age of 18.

The meals will be packaged to go. There will be no places for people to sit and eat meals.

In Manassas Park, school officials tell us pop-up food distribution will be made available at Manassas Park High School.

Beginning at 4 pm today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, volunteers will distribute by loading it directly into vehicles as they pass through the parking area at MPHS. This is available for all community members while supplies last; there are no residency requirements.

The Manassas Park City Schools Nutrition Program also will be providing prepackaged grab-and-go meals at no charge to all children ages 18 and under on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the bus loop near Manassas Park Middle School between 4 and 6 pm.

In order to minimize the number of times parents must bring their children to the distribution site, sets of two prepackaged breakfasts and lunches will be provided on Tuesdays and three sets of prepackaged meals will be provided on Thursdays. Please note that all children must be present in order to receive meals.

All meals will be the same regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Safe social distancing practices will be in effect. As the market and meal distributions will be set up as a grab-and-go, attendees should follow police and volunteer direction to ensure safe vehicle traffic.

In Fredericksburg City, officials will fan out into neighborhoods to feed economically disadvantaged children, between March 23 and March 31, 2020. The city lists the following locations and times for the foodservice: