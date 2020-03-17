Coronavirus crisis: Fredericksburg to enforce occupancy limits in bars, restaurants

Fredericksburg City officials have taken their first public health action since declaring a state of emergency: The city will limit the number of customers in a restaurant or bar to just 10 people per establishment.

The move is in response to recent announcements made by both Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and President Donald Trump, both of whom ordered identical restrictions.

“We know that this action will bring additional hardships in our community. But acting tomorrow is not an option. As the major gathering place in our region, the City of Fredericksburg must do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 – a virus we already know is here. I deeply regret that this action must be taken and know that it will have a major impact on our amazing business community, but I do ask for understanding as we work around the clock to keep our residents and community safe,” stated City Manager Tim Baroody.

Dine-in service at all restaurants, coffee shops, cafeterias, cafés, and other eating

establishments serving food or beverages within the City of Fredericksburg, including all indoor and outdoor spaces, shall be limited to occupancy of no more than 10 persons. All parties must be seated and separated at a distance of at least six feet apart from other patrons in accordance with social distancing recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This order does not forbid otherwise lawful drive-through, take-out or delivery services. A copy of this order or a sign conveying the closure information shall be conspicuously posted by the owner, operator, manager, or other person having control of an establishment subject to this order. This regulation does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, or hospitals.

All indoor social, community, recreational, concerts, conferences, and sporting events and other gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to expos, conventions, auditoriums, theaters, large conference rooms, meeting halls, and event spaces.

The Fredericksburg Police Department and Fire Marshal are responsible for enforcing this order. Under the city code, it is unlawful to refuse or neglect to obey any rules and regulations as proclaimed by the director of emergency management, Baroody states.

The new regulations are consistent with guidance from Mary Washington Healthcare and the Rappahannock Health District’s Acting Director Dr. Denise Bonds, the city maintains.

There may also be some good news on the horizon for small business owners in the city who have seen a drop in sales due to the spread of the virus. The city’s Economic Development Authority will be working to develop plans to assist small businesses, and they will be supported in these efforts by the City Council, officials said.

“More aggressive measures may be forthcoming,” a press release states.