Prince William declares state of emergency, now has 3 coronavirus cases

As of noon today, Prince William County and her residents are living under a state of emergency.
County Executive Chris Martino signed a Declaration of Local State of Emergency for Prince William County in response to the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to limit crowds of people to 50 or less to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the COVID-19 virus that originated from Wuhan, China.
The declaration is in effect as of noon today, March 16, and will allow the county to mobilize and prioritize resources, handle procurement issues, as well as assign and coordinate response activities to help promote and enforce social distancing, the county told Potomac Local News.
Please see the following message from Chair of the Board of County Supervisors Ann Wheeler and County Executive Chris Martino regarding the county’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic: https://t.co/9qs0gB8pP3
— Prince William County (@pwcgov) March 15, 2020
- Closed all libraries.
- Closing the Adult Day Healthcare program as of Tuesday, March 17.
- Canceled the Board of County Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
- Canceled the Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18.
At least one person in Virginia has died from the infection.
Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn that a Virginian has died from #COVID19. The health of Virginians continues to be my absolute top priority. I will meet with local Peninsula officials tomorrow, and we will speak to the community about next steps.https://t.co/Q7GNEVDEeO
— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 14, 2020