Prince William 911 system is working again

Prince William police spokesman Jonathan Perok says the county’s 911 emergency call services are once again fully operational.

Just before 3 p.m., police said that, due to a technical issue, 911 services were only working for people who made their calls from mobile phones.

Officials had asked everyone to make 911 calls from mobile devices only. The county’s text-to-911 service was also inoperable.

We don’t yet have an explanation from the county as to what caused the system to malfunction. The issues arose today following a declaration of emergency by Prince William County Executive Christopher Martino in the wake of the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.