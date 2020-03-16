Occoquan mayor: Town hall is open for business

It’s business as usual at Occoquan Town Hall.

According to an email from Mayor Earnie Porta, “…the Town of Occoquan currently plans to maintain normal operating hours in Town Hall.”

This includes allowing small groups who can practice social distancing to use Town Hall for meetings after hours if already scheduled to do so.

The staff has implemented protocols that include sanitizing public areas on a regular basis after use, including the dais and chair arms in Town Hall.

The Visitors Center in Occoquan, however, which is operated by the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, is closing through at least March 31, said Porta.

Additionally, the Occoquan Historical Society’s Mill House Museum is currently closed and is likely to remain so through the remainder of the month.

Porta says that one of the reasons they are keeping town hall open is to be available to respond to those in our community who might be in distress.

“Much as in the past during serious snowstorms, I encourage everyone to look out for neighbors who might be particularly at risk, in this case by checking in by phone, text, or email if possible. Some, for example, maybe self-quarantining and be in need of supplies,” Porta penned.

The Town web site contains links to the Prince William County Emergency Management website and to the Virginia Department of Health which contains information and updates on COVID-19 in our area. If you still have questions about COVID-19 after visiting these sites, you may call (877) ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343) to speak with a public information representative.