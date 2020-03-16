Novant Health UVA expands visitor restrictions

Novant Health UVA Health System has expanded visitor restrictions as the region faces widespread closures due to coronavirus.

Novant Health UVA Health System is expanding visitor restrictions and asking those who are not immediate family members to avoid visiting patients unless absolutely necessary – even if visitors are healthy and regardless of their age, a press release states.

Novant Health UVA Health System is taking these additional measures to help control the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and to protect the health of our patients, their loved ones and our team members. This decision is in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in coordination with recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Nursing team members and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.

Temporary visitor restrictions due to the flu virus outbreak for children age 12 and under remain in effect. These restrictions should not prevent anyone from seeking medical care.

Restrictions apply to the following Novant Health UVA Health System facilities:

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Caton Merchant House

This is a rapidly evolving situation and Novant Health UVA Health System will take additional steps to help control the spread of the virus as necessary. Visitors are encouraged to use phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate with loved ones.

Novant Health UVA Health System is an integrated network of physician offices, outpatient centers and medical centers providing patients access to advanced, quality care delivered with a personal touch. Founded in 2016, the regional Health System is a partnership between Novant Health and UVA Health System that provides subspecialty care and groundbreaking clinical trials — with the support of UVA Health System — along with urgent and primary care in Virginia. Headquartered in Warrenton, Va., Novant Health UVA Health System is committed to providing quality care close to home.

For more information, please visit their website.