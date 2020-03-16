Mary Washington Healthcare will no longer allow visitors

Mary Washington Healthcare is hoping to ward off the spread of coronavirus by no longer allowing visitors at area facilities.

According to a press release, to minimize the risk to their patients and staff, Mary Washington Healthcare is taking extraordinary measures. Effective Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 8:00 p.m., Mary Washington Healthcare facilities, including Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, will no longer allow visitors.

Mary Washington Healthcare will allow laboring mothers to have one designated support person during their hospital stay. Patients who are minors will be allowed two parents or guardians to remain with the patient.

This unprecedented protocol will be in place until further notice. By taking this step now, the health system hopes to minimize risk to patients, their families and their healthcare providers. The public should continue to practice frequent handwashing and stay home when feeling ill.

For the most current and up-to-date information on their visitation policy and COVID-19, please visit their website.