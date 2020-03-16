Manassas police suspend fingerprinting service

The ink will have time to dry at the Manassas police station.

City police announced they temporarily stop fingerprinting services at the station.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be suspending fingerprint services March 16 through March 30. We will re-evaluate offering this service on March 30,” police spokeswoman Sarah Maroney states.

Typically, people come into the police station to have fingerprints taken for purposes of employment. When police officers arrest suspects, those suspects are taken to the Prince Willliam County Adult Detention Center and fingerprinted there, said Maroney.

The changes come as Manassas police urge residents to call before coming to the police station if they are in need of meeting with an officer.

All of this is in the wake of the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, COVID19. As of today, a total of 413 people have contracted the virus and at least one person has died.

There are 10 reported cases of coronavirus in Fairfax County, three in Prince William County, and a newly reported case in Stafford County as of today.