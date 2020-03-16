Fredericksburg woman killed in crash in Orange County

A woman from Fredericksburg died in an early morning crash.

Virginia State Police tells Potomac Local News that Trooper M. Burgett investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred March 16, 2020, at 3:52 a.m. on Route 20 (Constitution Highway) Route 625 (Porter Road).

A 2000 Honda CRV was traveling north on Rte. 20 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow center-line, and collided with a southbound 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the Freightliner to run off the right side of the roadway, collide with a cable box, and fence, according to a police press release.

The driver of the Honda, Deanna A. Johnson, 24, of Fredericksburg, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Johnson died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries, said police.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 51-year-old male, of Norfolk, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.