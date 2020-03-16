Diocese of Arlington suspends public Masses until further notice

On Monday, March 16, 2020, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington issued a video message to Catholics in the Diocese announcing that public Masses have been suspended until further notice.

“Please know I am aware of how the spread and growing concerns of the coronavirus are impacting all of you. Many are teleworking, schools are canceled, travel is restricted, and we have taken extraordinary precautions in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus within our parishes, schools, ministries and charities.

During this time, I have been praying for each of you every day. I ask that you also keep in prayer those most impacted by the coronavirus: first and foremost, those who have died and their families, those diagnosed with the virus, those with loved ones suffering from the virus, and those who are enduring tremendous financial hardship as a result of the changes within our society. I also want to extend my appreciation and pastoral support to caregivers and those in the medical profession working to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As a many of you are aware, we have been communicating with the faithful and the public almost every day about updates and the latest news related to our response to the coronavirus. We have posted statements on our website, and used social media, podcasts, emails, and other tools to bring you the latest information we have.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommends limiting gatherings to 10 people or less. This recommendation is consistent with CDC guidelines for events that serve “high risk” populations. That would certainly include public Masses.

Therefore, it is with great sadness that I announce that as of today, I am suspending the public celebration of all Masses in the Diocese of Arlington until further notice.”

Burbidge has asked pastors to keep the churches open to the public, “so that those who choose to pray, are welcome to do so in the presence of our Eucharistic Lord, while keeping a safe distance from one another and not exceeding the 10-person limit.”

Bishop Burbidge also encouraged area Catholics to go to the Diocesan website for the latest changes and updates related to parishes, schools, ministries and charities. For updates unique to a particular parish, please visit that parish’s website.

The Diocese co-sponsors a televised Sunday Mass with the Archdiocese of Washington that takes place at the Basilica Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, and is available at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays on two local TV stations as well as online.

“While this is clearly a confusing moment, we must remember Our Lord tells us: “Be not afraid!” We must remain rooted in, and unified by, prayer!” Bishop Burbidge said.

Geographically, the Diocese includes the seven cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Winchester and the 21 counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, King George, Lancaster, Loudoun, Madison, Northumberland, Orange, Page, Prince William, Rappahannock, Richmond, Shenandoah, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren and Westmoreland.