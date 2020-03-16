Coronavirus detected in Stafford, emergencies declared in county, Fredericksburg

Stafford County has its first case of coronavirus.

Wendi Lane, a health emergency Coordinator for the Rappahannock Area Health District says one person in Stafford County was a presumptive positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health is expected to provide more information on that case. RAHD will also be providing a person full-time in the Emergency Operations Center.

This comes as both Stafford County and Fredericksburg City declare states of emergency.

Both jurisdictions have urged their residents to quarantine themselves away from the public in the wake of the spreading coronavirus.

Meetings, public events, and travel by government workers have all been suspended.

In a press release, Stafford County Government tells Potomac Local News that the declaration lifts certain procurement laws to allow the County Administrator to take necessary actions during the declaration, and it provides local small businesses with the ability to apply for loans through the Small Business Administration.

It also gives Stafford County access to state mutual aid. The County’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated since last week and will remain open for as long as required.

“Declaring now puts Stafford in the right position to stay proactive and prepared during this unprecedented circumstance as the wellbeing and safety of our community and staff is our top priority,” states county administrator Tom Foley.

Stafford County has canceled all programs, events, classes, and meetings held at County facilities until March 31, 2020. The Board of Supervisors is currently scheduled to meet on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. only, and has canceled the 7:00 p.m. meeting along with public hearings. Staff will be monitoring the limit of 50 visitors and implementing social distancing practices.

The Stafford DMV Select, located in the Treasurer’s Office of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford has suspended all services from March 17 through April 2, 2020.

Stafford County has implemented a telework policy. The goal is to maximize teleworking and social distancing to protect employees as well as visitors without effecting Stafford’s level of service to citizens.

In Fredericksburg, officials say The declaration was issued as a precautionary security measure, which allows for the full powers of government to deal effectively with emergencies or hazardous weather conditions.

“We understand these measures are unusual and inconvenient to many, but we must look out for the safety and security of our citizens, guests, and employees. Some people may also be frightened or upset by the conditions in these times, but it’s critical that everyone remain calm, stay informed and follow the CDC’s safety guidelines,” said city manager Tim Baroody.

The city says it’s following the guidance and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to practice social distancing as part of a community mitigation strategy.

Fredericksburg will help with these strategies by: