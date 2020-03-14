Statewide school shutdown | Fredericksburg aims to partner with businesses to provide wi-fi

Public school students in Fredericksburg are on spring break this week, along with faculty and staff.

The break started yesterday, Friday, March 12, 2020, and is slated to end on Friday, March 19. Students, however, won’t be returning to school as originally planned after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam yesterday ordered a mandatory shutdown of schools across the state.

Citing coronavirus fears, the governor ordered all public schools closed until at least Friday, March 27. Those at the governor’s press conference said they want to ease disruptions to instructional time.

“The Department of Education is working closely with divisions to minimize disruptions to our students’ academic development by encouraging schools to provide students and families with educational resources throughout this time,” said Dr. James Lane, State Superintendent of Public Instruction in a press release. “We are committed to help divisions address all the implications of these closures and will seek to provide each division with maximum flexibility to address local needs as they arise, especially as it relates to make-up days.”

With the possibility of most learning being shifted online, at least temporarily, the city school division says it wishes to partner with companies to proivde wi-fi access to students.

FCPS would like to partner with local businesses in #FXBG which are willing to provide WiFi to students. If you own a business in Fredericksburg, VA and are willing to share access to your internet connection, please complete the following form. https://t.co/itP7RupWi6 pic.twitter.com/rh0nfTXRdZ — Fredericksburg Sch (@FredSchools) March 13, 2020



On Thursday, Governor Northam declared a state of emergency for Virginia, which will provide increased flexibility to ease regulatory requirements and procurement rules, continue federal and multi-state coordination, and ensure continued access to services for the state’s most vulnerable residents.