Coronavirus in Prince William, changes to local government operations

Prince Wiliam County is making several changes in the wake of the coronavirus spread to the county.

At least one Prince William County resident has tested positive for the virus, the Virginia Health Department reports:

The Prince William Health District has reported a case of COVID-19 in the Health District. The positive case is a person in her 60s. The resident has a history of international travel to an area affected by COVID-19. Upon return to the U.S., she followed guidelines to remain at home and limit her contact with others. Upon development of symptoms, she was tested through the Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services. PWHD was notified late on March 12 of the positive test results for COVID-19. The patient is hospitalized in stable condition. To protect patient privacy, the health district will not identify the hospital and no further information will be provided about the patient. This is the second COVID-19 case in the health district, and was included in the statewide count of cases on March 13 at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

A Marine who works at Quantico Marine Corps Base also tested positive for the virus on Sunday, March 7. He was being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit the VDH Regional Press Release page: https://t.co/w3P5Af1eAh For updated COVID-19 case statistics and a map of cases by locality, visit: https://t.co/9D5oFjCTb2. This data will be updated daily, Monday-Friday at noon. — Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) March 12, 2020

The spread of the virus to Prince William County has prompted changes to many local government operations, as Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin told her constituents via an email on Friday, March 13, 2020:

Adult Detention Center

The Superintendent has made some adjustments to daily operations at the ADC. Volunteers and interns will no longer have access to the facility. Attorneys will be granted non-contact visits only. Community Services and other County agencies are permitted to conduct ADC programs. Inmate visiting is typically non-contact, anyway.

Area Agency on Aging

Senior Centers are closed starting on Monday, March 16. BlueBird Bus

tours are canceled until further notice. The Adult Day Care is restricting visitors to the facility. The state has given permission that home visit reassessments can be made over the phone. New assessments are made using a screen tool before going into the home. Clients who regularly receive home-delivered and congregate meals will receive frozen meals.

Clerk of the Court

Liberal granting of continuances through the end of April. No new civil cases. Postponing civil term day. Chief Judge allowing call in to get a trial date, encouraging e-filing. Continuance requests allowed by email. Jury duty can email to request rescheduling and for info. Volunteer activities being canceled. Judges working with the adult detention center for video arraignment.

Community Services

Suspending group meetings and social rehab programs. They will be

checking in on clients who are healthy. Behavioral health home meetings and CS Board meetings canceled.

Cooperative Extension

Offering classes by Zoom. 4H continuing virtually. Confirming the health of individuals before approving site visits. Most other classes and gatherings are being canceled.

County Attorney

Normal status; employees to fill out telework agreement. Deputized as attorneys general if needed to issue quarantine or isolation orders. Responding to FOIA requests.

Criminal Justice Services

Normal operational status. They will do walk-in intakes from the Courts. They are suspending in-house groups. They will call and screen first before going out on home visits. Boot covers, gloves and masks available for officers in the field.

Department of Fire & Rescue

Continuing normal calls for service and response. Canceling all training except for recruit school. All social activities canceled at firehouses.

Department of Social Services

Protective services and foster care are calling ahead of time for home

visits. Canceling events and meetings.

Economic Development

Canceled all outside travel. Working with regional partners in Northern Virginia and area chambers of commerce to develop a toolkit of resources for the business community.

Finance

Extended application date for tax relief to May 15. Renewal applications can be submitted by Fax: 703-792-6775; Email: [email protected]; Mail: Real Estate Assessments Office, 4379 Ridgewood Center Drive, Suite 203, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Call 703-792-6780 or email [email protected]. Taxes can be paid online or via phone.

Juvenile Detention Center

Normal operations. No in-person visitation.

Library

Libraries are open but canceling public programs, reservations and

study rooms.

Parks & Recreation

All of the department’s fitness centers, community centers, and historic buildings will be closed to the public through 3/31. Permitted group activities such as used by sports leagues and rentals at the parks and centers will also be canceled.

Outdoor parks will remain open, but amenities such as the dog park, reserved pavilions, batting cages, driving ranges, golf courses, mini-golf, marinas will not be available.

Trash pick-up and maintenance will continue in our parks as usual.

Police

Suspended public education and outreach programs. The animal shelter is open and functioning normally. The county public safety 911 ommunications Center will operate as normal.

Public Works

Normal operations. Suspending tours of the landfill. Inspections and

property code services are continuing as scheduled.

Sheriff

Signage posted in Judicial Center. Working with any judicial center

related issues. Transportation Normal operations. Canceling public meetings.