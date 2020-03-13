Statewide school shutdown | Manassas students out until April 14

Manassas City Public Schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16 through the school division’s scheduled spring break, which was slated to end April 13.

City school officials say students will return to school April 14. Gov.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam today ordered mandatory statewide school closures that will keep students out of schools at least until March 27.

All student activities are canceled, and no outside organizations may use the school facilities during the closure, we’re told.

“Our highest priority is the well-being of students and staff. At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Manassas City Public Schools community, however, our staff will continue their deep-cleaning efforts in our buildings during the closure,” states the school division.

The school division says this plan is subject to change pending updates from local, state and federal government and health officials.