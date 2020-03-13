Manassas Park City Schools close for the next two weeks due to the spreading coronavirus, the school division told Potomac Local News today.

Students will not report back to school on April 14, 2020.

All student activities – including SAT testing at MPHS on Saturday, March 14 – are canceled.

No one will be allowed to use any school facilities in the city during the closure. The school division has asked the community to check its website and social media channels for the most up-to-date information.

“We have access to the latest information and recommendations from federal, state, regional, and local authorities. We will continue to rely on them and other public-health experts to inform our decision-making as circumstances change. Our highest priority is the well-being of students and staff,” the school division states in a press release.

At this time, there are no known cases of coronavirus in Manassas Park.

The school buildings and buses will undergo cleaning during the closure. We’re also told classroom instruction will continue during this time, and details on that will be provided in school newsletters.

The news comes after Northam today ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Schools will close from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, at a minimum. Localities will maintain authority over specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning while protecting the public health of teachers and staff, a press release states.