Organizers cancel 21st Annual Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 21st annual Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade will not proceed as planned.

Inisfail Inc., the organizing body of the Greater Manassas Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, announced Friday that it would cancel the event due to coronavirus concerns.

“The decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Greater Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This decision was made in coordination with local City and County Leaders,” the organization posted to its social media page.

Shortly thereafter, officials inside the city government started spreading the news, asking local news outlets like Potomac Local News to help spread the word of the parade’s cancelation.

Glendell Hill, Sheriff of the Prince William County Police Department, had been named Grand Marshal of the 2020 Greater Manassas Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. He was slated to lead the parade down Center Street in Downtown Manassas on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

“We thank Sheriff Hill for his many years of public service to Prince William County and for his annual participation in, and support of the Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Vincent Fitzpatrick, parade organizer states in a press release.

The parade had been scheduled to start at 11 a.m.