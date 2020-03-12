Woodbridge woman wins $1 million while pumping gas

A woman from Woodbridge is now a million-dollar winner.

Jacquelyn Lombos was driving with a friend from her home in Woodbridge to Hampton Roads. About halfway there, they stopped at a gas station in Henrico County, and while she was there, bought a Millionaire Maker Scratcher ticket.

While filing up the gas tank, she and her friend scratched the ticket and discovered the ticket was worth $1 million.

“He looked at it, and I looked at it,” she recalled. “We asked, ‘Is this for real? Are we missing something?’” Lombos states in a Virginia Lottery press release.

Lombos took the ticket back in to the store, a Fas Mart at 5101 Richmond Henrico Turnpike, where a clerk confirmed it was a big winner.

She had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes. She chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket, according to the lottery.

Lombos, who works in health care and is also an adjunct professor, said she intends to take care of her family with the winnings, including paying for her daughter’s college.