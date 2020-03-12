The Prince William County Service Authority will recognize this year’s winners of its annual Water Art Invitational contest in a video rather than hosting an awards ceremony.

That ceremony was scheduled to take place today, Thursday, March 12. In addition to the video, there will also be in-classroom presentations for the students who participated in the event.

“Due to the evolving situation with coronavirus, the Service Authority has decided to approach this year’s award announcement in a new way that still ensures the Prince William County high school students who participated in the 2020 Water Art Invitational receive the recognition they deserve,” the Service Authority states in a press release.

High school art students from across the Prince William County participated in the Water Art Invitational. This year, they were asked to depict the theme of “Water Connects Us All” in the categories of painting/drawing, photography, computer graphics, and mixed media.

The Service Authority received 135 entries from seven high schools. The winning students and their teachers will receive cash prizes through the support of corporate sponsors, such as Presenting Sponsor Micron Technology.

The entries are currently on display inside the lobby of the Service Authority’s headquarters at the Prince William County Government Center lobby. Winning entries will be permanently displayed at various Service Authority facilities and will be featured in a commemorative calendar for 2021.

The Prince William County Service Authority is charged with providing clean water to residents in the county.