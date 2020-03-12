Prince William County announces school closures for coronavirus

Published March 12, 2020 at 4:44PM | Updated March 13, 2020 at 12:31AM

Prince William County Public Schools has announced several days of closures for students due to coronavirus fears.

The following are changes that Prince William County Schools has directed and published on their website as of March 12, 2020:

Effective Friday, March 13, 2020 – All students should continue to attend school on Friday, March 13. Parents can choose to keep students home and the absence will be excused. All extracurricular activities outside of the regular school day are canceled until further notice. This includes before and after-school activities, and community use of buildings and grounds. All field trips, out-of-state trips, team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests and athletic contests, both home and away, are canceled until further notice. School Age Child Care will continue as regularly scheduled.

This includes before and after-school activities, and community use of buildings and grounds. All field trips, out-of-state trips, team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests and athletic contests, both home and away, are canceled until further notice. School Age Child Care will continue as regularly scheduled. Saturday, March 14, 2020 – The SATs will continue as planned with appropriate social distancing precautions in place as prescribed by Virginia Department of Health.

The SATs will continue as planned with appropriate social distancing precautions in place as prescribed by Virginia Department of Health. Monday, March 16, 2020, will be a teacher and staff workday. This will allow administrators and teachers to collaborate and prepare to ensure continuity of instruction should PWCS need to close for an extended period. Students will not report to school. School Age Child Care (SACC) will operate an all-day program 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. that includes breakfast, lunch and snack.

This will allow administrators and teachers to collaborate and prepare to ensure continuity of instruction should PWCS need to close for an extended period. Students will not report to school. School Age Child Care (SACC) will operate an all-day program 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. that includes breakfast, lunch and snack. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, is a virtual workday, with the exception of essential personnel. Students will not report. School Age Child Care (SACC) will operate an all-day program 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. that includes breakfast, lunch and snack.

is a virtual workday, with the exception of essential personnel. Students will not report. School Age Child Care (SACC) will operate an all-day program 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. that includes breakfast, lunch and snack. Students will return to school on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. PWCS will continuously monitor updates regarding COVID-19 and will communicate updates as needed.

PWCS will continuously monitor updates regarding COVID-19 and will communicate updates as needed. These closures will also allow an opportunity for additional disinfection of schools and buses.

For more information, visit the Prince William County Public Schools COVID-19 FAQ Update page here.