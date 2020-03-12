Marine Corps 17.75K race canceled over coronavirus fears

The Marine Corps 17.75K race scheduled for March 28 in Prince William Forest Park has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Due to the impact and development of coronavirus (COVID-19) and under the guidance of government and health officials, the 2020 Marine Corps 17.75K, scheduled for March 28, and the accompanying Motivational Dinner, have been cancelled, according to a statement from the Marine Corps Marathon.

All 17.75K registrants will still earn “Access Granted” for a guaranteed spot in the 45th Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) in October. Registration with the Guaranteed Access code must be completed by Tuesday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m.

All runners and guests who purchased a ticket to the 17.75K Motivational Dinner will receive a $20 credit for any tickets purchased. This credit may be used toward the purchase of any other MCMO event registration in 2020.

While no refund will be offered, the following options are available to all registered participants at no additional cost:

Defer your entry into next year’s Marine Corps 17.75K.

Switch your participant category to “Virtual Run” and receive your participant shirt and finisher medal.

Transfer your entry to the Belleau Wood 8K in June or the Quantico 12K in August.

Runners have until Tuesday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. to choose one of the above options. Further instructions will be sent to the e-mail address provided by participants during registration within the next 24 hours.

We appreciate the support of our running community through this rapidly evolving situation.

The unique distance of the Marine Corps 17.75K commemorates the founding of the U.S. Marine Corps in 1775.