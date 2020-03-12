Lake Ridge Chorale cancels Friday night concert

The Lake Ridge Chorale has decided to cancel their concert “Then and Now”, which was scheduled for Friday, March 13, due to the coronavirus.

The Lake Ridge Chorale made the following statement in an e-mail:

“Regretfully, the Lake Ridge Chorale has decided to cancel our concert, Then and Now, which was scheduled for tomorrow evening, Friday, March 13. We are doing so in an abundance of caution as the medical news and warnings regarding COVID-19 have become much more serious this past week.

The world premiere of “Out of the Silence,” by Greg Gilpin, and our Tenth Anniversary celebration will take place on Friday, June 5th instead. Thank you for your understanding. Please share this post so we can get the word out to as many people as possible. We hope you all remain safe and healthy.

Best regards,

Lake Ridge Chorale”

Potomac Local News previously reported on this upcoming event in this original story.