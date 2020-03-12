Fredericksburg to remove downtown stoplight

There will be one less traffic light in Fredericksburg.

The traffic signal at the intersection of George and Prince Edward Streets, near Hurkamp Park in Downtown Fredericksburg, stopped working properly earlier this year, city officials tell us.

In January, the city hired an engineering consultant to study whether the signalized intersection was warranted or if the signal could be removed and another method of traffic control could be implemented.

The consultant has completed its assessment and has concluded that the intersection does not meet current warrants for a signal and that an all-way stop is appropriate at the intersection, said city spokeswoman Sonja Cantu.

The stops signs are now posted and new pavement markings have been added to make way for the new all-way stop. The signal will continue to flash red on all approaches for 10 more days, then the signal will be deactivated and the equipment removed.

By converting the traffic control at this intersection to an all-way stop, the city says will save $300,000 by not installing a replacement traffic signal.