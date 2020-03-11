Food, families, and fun: A retired soldier hopes those three words will bring people together to change how the community views its military veterans.

This Saturday, March 14, Veterans Grow Virginia will host its second Veteran Business pop-up at the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department, located at 13511 Hillendale Drive. Over 40 veteran-owned businesses will showcase their products to the community.

The highlight of the event: a food truck rodeo featuring veteran-owned food trucks that will serve up tasty food. Families are encouraged to come out and get some eats, as well as shop multiple vendors. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free of charge.

In 2018, Virginia had over 680,000 veterans living in the state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, with over 40,000 living in Prince William County.

This event is part of a greater initiative to support veteran-owned businesses by changing the way the public sees veterans. Donnell Johns, founder of Veterans Grow Virginia believes veterans can help drive not only the economy but how society sees them as well.

“I want to change the perception of veterans from one of homelessness and suicide to one of the passionate business owners who provide great products,” said Johns.

Johns is a retired Command Sergeant Major who served 26 years with the Army National Guard. His last assignment brought him here to Virginia where he saw a need to connect residents with the goods and services produced by many veteran businesses, as well as encourage networking among the owners.

He discovered the Veterans Grow Texas group from a business partner, and then took that model to our area and started Veterans Grow Virginia.

A portion of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to the Prince William Community Foundation, a veteran founded non-profit that works to combat child hunger. More information about the event is online.